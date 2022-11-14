First Alert Forecast: FAWD Tomorrow | 11/13PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Highs hit the low to mid 50s for all locations and honestly, today was a nice fall-day! Tomorrows forecast? Straight to winter.

Overnight, skies will be mostly clear with clouds building just before sunrise tomorrow. Temperatures by daybreak will fall into the 30s for all locations.

A First Alert Weather Day is in place for tomorrow as a winter storm will bring a rain/snow mix across southwest Oklahoma. A cold rain is expected for locations south of an Altus-Lawton-Duncan line to the Red River.

The center of the low is looking to pass along I-40. Precipitation will start out west by 7AM as a cold rain. That cold rain will spread to I-44 areas between 8-9AM. The rain looks to near highway-81 areas around 9AM. As this precipitation spreads east, a rain snow mix will start to occur for western counties by 10AM. Between 11AM-12PM is when I expect the transition of a rain/snow to just snow to occur.

Heaviest snow bands look to set up just south I-40 from 12PM-4PM. Light snow showers will continue for most SWOK counties until 8PM with gradual clearing into the rest of the evening.

A light dusting, up to an inch of snow is possible for counties along/north of the Red River up to an Altus, Lawton, Duncan-line. From there north, 2 to 3 inches with 3-4 inches along I-40. This is a general, on-average forecast. Some locations (depending on where the heaviest snow bands are and the snowfall rate per hour could see closer to 6 inches). Unfortunately most north Texas locations will miss out on precipitation. An important note: there will be a wide variations of snowfall in short distances!

Temperatures at the surface should remain near or slightly above freezing for most locations during the snowfall. Given this, the type of snow will be a wet, slushy snow (low snow to liquid ratios).

The morning commute will be fine. It’s the afternoon/evening commute that won’t be so good. Plan on slippery/slick conditions. Bridges/overpasses will be the first to become hazardous.

By Tuesday morning, all locations will fall below freezing so whatever is left on the bridges, overpasses/ roadways will freeze. By the afternoon, temperatures will warm into the mid 40s... so goodbye snow!

Have a great week! -LW

