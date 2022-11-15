Buffalo Soldiers receive scholarship donation

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -It is officially the season of giving and the Lawton Ft. Sill Buffalo soldiers we excited to receive a generous donation towards their scholarship program.

Every year the chapter selects one high school senior from each high school in Lawton. Each winner is then given a $1000 towards college cost.

The chapter president said this pledge will allow them to reach out to more students.

“We know how important education is, because education will always be a priority with us and this chapter, every year this is what we do and this is what we strive to do to help assist the students to reach that next level in life,” said Washington.

Brenda Spencer-Ragland pledged to donate 25 hundred dollars for the next five years.

She said what better way to keep the Buffalo Soldiers legacy going than through this scholarship.

“The Buffalo Soldiers have touched my life in a number of ways throughout my career, so I wanted to be a part of keeping that legacy going building on that tradition of sharing the story of a buffalo soldiers. So I called and said I would like to make a donation over the next five years,” Said Brenda.

The Buffalo Soldiers started the scholarship program at the same time as the chapter was established in 1996.

Officials said its just their way of giving back to the community.

