Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Buffalo Soldiers receive scholarship donation

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -It is officially the season of giving and the Lawton Ft. Sill Buffalo soldiers we excited to receive a generous donation towards their scholarship program.

Every year the chapter selects one high school senior from each high school in Lawton. Each winner is then given a $1000 towards college cost.

The chapter president said this pledge will allow them to reach out to more students.

“We know how important education is, because education will always be a priority with us and this chapter, every year this is what we do and this is what we strive to do to help assist the students to reach that next level in life,” said Washington.

Brenda Spencer-Ragland pledged to donate 25 hundred dollars for the next five years.

She said what better way to keep the Buffalo Soldiers legacy going than through this scholarship.

“The Buffalo Soldiers have touched my life in a number of ways throughout my career, so I wanted to be a part of keeping that legacy going building on that tradition of sharing the story of a buffalo soldiers. So I called and said I would like to make a donation over the next five years,” Said Brenda.

The Buffalo Soldiers started the scholarship program at the same time as the chapter was established in 1996.

Officials said its just their way of giving back to the community.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accumulating snow leading to slick/slippery driving conditions tomorrow afternoon across...
First Alert Forecast: FAWD Tomorrow | 11/13PM
Chickasha residents gathered on Saturday, November 12, to celebrate a historic moment for the...
Rural Oklahoma Pride brings drag to Chickasha
First Alert Weather 11/14 AM
First Alert Forecast (11/14 AM)
Grady Bruce Benson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt, a red jacket and boots.
SILVER ALERT UPDATE: Grady Bruce Benson, 69, of Cotton Co.
Sammy Green, 10, was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He used some...
WATCH: Boy, 10, escapes woman he says tried to lure him away

Latest News

Bentley Gate is expected to reopen on November 15.
Fort Sill delays Bentley Gate reopening
Officials say these hunts are an important part of the management of the animals on the Refuge.
Refuge preparing for controlled deer, elk hunts
First Alert Forecast 11/15 AM
First Alert Forecast (11/15 AM)
City of Lawton officials said the first phase of the resurfacing and reconstruction on Lee...
Phase one of Lee Blvd. reconstruction complete