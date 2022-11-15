A Chickasha man is trying to find the owner of a military uniform left in his front yard.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Chickasha man is trying to find the owner of a military uniform, he said he found in his front yard.

Christopher Danforth said he was leaving for work when he noticed a black bag sitting against a tree in his yard.

“And I thought wow what is that, and then I saw US Army on it,” he said.

Danforth said he looked in the bag and found an entire wardrobe.

“Two full sets of dress blues, two white shirts still in plastic bags, a pair of patent leather shoes, a tie, a razor, a toothbrush, some old airplane tickets, and some old paperwork in there,” he said.

Danforth does not know why the bag was laid in his front yard, but he hopes the items can be returned to the owner.

“I don’t know if somebody stole it, if somebody lost it if it’s a homeless veteran, but somebody owns this stuff,” he said.

Danforth said he values military service members and their sacrifice for this country, and that’s why it’s so important to him to get these items returned.

“They’re probably missing this stuff and if they’re not, their family may be missing it. It may be an heirloom someone stole, I don’t know,” he said.

Fort Sill said they’re actively trying to find the owners of these uniforms.

