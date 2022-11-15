Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Firefighters find Bible with minor damage just feet away from fire’s origin

The fire department shared images on Facebook of the book, showing minimal damage, while nearby...
The fire department shared images on Facebook of the book, showing minimal damage, while nearby items had been destroyed.(City of Logan Fire Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, W. Va. (Gray News) – A Bible was left nearly untouched by a fire at a building in West Virginia.

The City of Logan Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire Monday night that had spread to a neighboring dwelling close by.

Firefighters found a Bible just 3 feet from the spot where the fire had started.
Firefighters found a Bible just 3 feet from the spot where the fire had started.(City of Logan Fire Department)

The fire department said crews were able to extinguish the fire. The first building had extensive fire damage and the second building had minimal damage.

Firefighters found a Bible just 3 feet from the spot where the fire had started. The fire department shared images on Facebook of the book, showing minimal damage, while nearby items had been destroyed.

No one was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accumulating snow leading to slick/slippery driving conditions tomorrow afternoon across...
First Alert Forecast: FAWD Tomorrow | 11/13PM
Chickasha residents gathered on Saturday, November 12, to celebrate a historic moment for the...
Rural Oklahoma Pride brings drag to Chickasha
Grady Bruce Benson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt, a red jacket and boots.
SILVER ALERT UPDATE: Grady Bruce Benson, 69, of Cotton Co.
First Alert Weather 11/14 AM
First Alert Forecast (11/14 AM)
Sammy Green, 10, was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He used some...
WATCH: Boy, 10, escapes woman he says tried to lure him away

Latest News

FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013.
Pelosi attack suspect pleads not guilty to federal charges
A Georgia woman said her French bulldog puppy was stolen from a local dog show.
Stranger runs off with puppy at dog show, owner says
Make a plan
Maximize Black Friday deals by planning ahead
Crews in Cape Canaveral, Florida, are gearing up to launch the mega moon Artemis I rocket early...
NASA ready for Wednesday’s moon rocket launch attempt
President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre,...
Biden facing pressure to extend student loan payment pause