First Alert Forecast | 11/14PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The rain-snow line stay along highway-62 (a bit more north than anticipated). This resulted in higher accumulations in Harmon, Kiowa and Washita counties. In general, less snow was to the south with higher amounts north. While the forecast wasn’t exact, some still saw snow accumulations.

Overnight, skies will clear and allow for temperatures to fall down to the 20s for most of the viewing area. The wintry mix of rain and snow will quickly exit from southwest to northeast this evening. Temperatures in the mid 20s tonight may result in refreezing of water and slush on roadways! This will result in slick spots for many locations.

More sunshine on tap tomorrow with highs rising into the mid to upper 40s. Winds out of the north at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts into the low 20s. For Wednesday, look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Northwest winds at 5 to 15mph.

Cloud cover will build Thursday ahead of a next cold front. Before the front arrives, air temperatures will warm into the low to mid 50s with dry conditions. Light west to south winds are expected. This cold front will move south and near the Red River by midnight on Friday. This reinforcement of cold air will drop highs into the upper 30s to low 40s by the afternoon.

