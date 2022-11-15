First Alert Forecast (11/15 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Temperatures this morning are starting out below-freezing across much of the viewing area. Due to this, any leftover precipitation from yesterday that was still on the ground last night could be frozen over so take caution when driving this morning if you encounter any slick spots on roadways, bridges, and overpasses. We will get back above freezing shortly after sunrise, which will aid in melting any frozen patches. Highs today will climb into the mid/upper 40s with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph. Tons of sunshine through most of the day, with some scattered clouds building in from the south later in the afternoon.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with winds out of the north/northwest at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will fall back down to the upper 20s by the early morning tomorrow.

The cloud coverage will dissipate by the afternoon hours on Wednesday, as highs will reach back up into the low 50s for much of Texoma. While still below average for this time of year by about 10°-12°, it will feel nice and warm compared to the 30s and 40s we experienced yesterday and will experience today.

Sunny skies and the return of southerly winds on Thursday will top temperatures out in the mid 50s before our next cooldown set to arrive overnight into Friday. Mostly cloudy skies and breezy northeasterly winds at 10-20 mph will prevent temperatures from warming up much, as the highs on Friday will occur before sunrise. Temperatures will remain in the 30s throughout the morning and afternoon. A disturbance will move through the region, which could allow for a few snow flurries across far northern counties on Friday, though moisture appears to be limited with most of Texoma expected to be dry.

A fantastic weekend ahead as Saturday and Sunday will be dominated by mostly sunny skies, helping in warming afternoon highs back into the 50s to start off early next week.

