Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

First Alert Forecast (11/15 AM)

First Alert Forecast 11/15 AM
By Josh Reiter
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Temperatures this morning are starting out below-freezing across much of the viewing area. Due to this, any leftover precipitation from yesterday that was still on the ground last night could be frozen over so take caution when driving this morning if you encounter any slick spots on roadways, bridges, and overpasses. We will get back above freezing shortly after sunrise, which will aid in melting any frozen patches. Highs today will climb into the mid/upper 40s with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph. Tons of sunshine through most of the day, with some scattered clouds building in from the south later in the afternoon.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with winds out of the north/northwest at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will fall back down to the upper 20s by the early morning tomorrow.

The cloud coverage will dissipate by the afternoon hours on Wednesday, as highs will reach back up into the low 50s for much of Texoma. While still below average for this time of year by about 10°-12°, it will feel nice and warm compared to the 30s and 40s we experienced yesterday and will experience today.

Sunny skies and the return of southerly winds on Thursday will top temperatures out in the mid 50s before our next cooldown set to arrive overnight into Friday. Mostly cloudy skies and breezy northeasterly winds at 10-20 mph will prevent temperatures from warming up much, as the highs on Friday will occur before sunrise. Temperatures will remain in the 30s throughout the morning and afternoon. A disturbance will move through the region, which could allow for a few snow flurries across far northern counties on Friday, though moisture appears to be limited with most of Texoma expected to be dry.

A fantastic weekend ahead as Saturday and Sunday will be dominated by mostly sunny skies, helping in warming afternoon highs back into the 50s to start off early next week.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accumulating snow leading to slick/slippery driving conditions tomorrow afternoon across...
First Alert Forecast: FAWD Tomorrow | 11/13PM
Chickasha residents gathered on Saturday, November 12, to celebrate a historic moment for the...
Rural Oklahoma Pride brings drag to Chickasha
First Alert Weather 11/14 AM
First Alert Forecast (11/14 AM)
Grady Bruce Benson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt, a red jacket and boots.
SILVER ALERT UPDATE: Grady Bruce Benson, 69, of Cotton Co.
A Maine mother is sounding the alarm after her infant daughter swallowed a water bead. (WMTW,...
Baby swallows water bead, ends up in ICU

Latest News

More sunshine on tap tomorrow with highs rising into the mid to upper 40s
First Alert Forecast | 11/14PM
First Alert Forecast 11/15 AM
First Alert Forecast 11/15 AM
First Alert Weather 11/14 AM
First Alert Forecast (11/14 AM)
Accumulating snow leading to slick/slippery driving conditions tomorrow afternoon across...
First Alert Forecast: FAWD Tomorrow | 11/13PM