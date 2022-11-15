First Alert Forecast | 11/15PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This evening will be quiet with clearing skies. Temperatures by 8PM will drop into the mid 30s with light northwest winds. Temperatures by morning will yet again drop into the mid 20s for most locations. Some could fall into the upper teens.

Tomorrow remains quiet and dry with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Morning clouds will gradually clear from north to south throughout the day. North winds at 10 to 15mph.

A (mostly) dry and unseasonably cool weather pattern continues into the rest of the week. By Thursday, plenty of sunshine on tap with highs in the mid 50s. Light southwest winds at 5 to 15mph.

A cold front will advance south Thursday night into Friday morning. The front looks to near I-40 by 6PM and clear the Red River around 3AM. This front will reinforce cold air dropping highs into the upper 30s to low 40s. Northeast winds sustained at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the low 30s. This will make wind chills Friday morning in the teens for many across SWOK! This front will have sufficient moisture to support light snow showers through Friday morning.

Saturday will start with clouds but gradual clearing is expected a the day goes on. By the afternoon looks for mostly sunny skies with highs warming into the upper 40s to low 50s. Light north winds at 5 to 15mph.

Sunday will be filled with sunshine with highs in the mid 50s. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph.

I know Thanksgiving and Black Friday are not on the 7-day forecast but I do have some good news. The 6-10 day temperature outlook (valid Nov. 21st-25th) shows temperatures near average during these days.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

