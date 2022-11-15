Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Fort Sill delays Bentley Gate reopening

Bentley Gate is expected to reopen on November 15.
Bentley Gate is expected to reopen on November 15.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill says the reopening of the Bentley Gate (Sheridan Road) has been delayed again according to a social media post.

In August, Fort Sill announced they would be closing the gate to install Automated Vehicle Barriers. Originally, the closure was set to last from August 15 through October 31.

Then, in mid-October we reached out to get an update on the gate and Fort Sill officials said they expected it to reopen around November 15.

On Tuesday, Fort Sill officials announced the opening of the gate was being pushed back again, this time until December 22.

There was no word on why the opening is being delayed but Post officials say they “understand the frustration” and appreciate everyone’s patience.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accumulating snow leading to slick/slippery driving conditions tomorrow afternoon across...
First Alert Forecast: FAWD Tomorrow | 11/13PM
Chickasha residents gathered on Saturday, November 12, to celebrate a historic moment for the...
Rural Oklahoma Pride brings drag to Chickasha
First Alert Weather 11/14 AM
First Alert Forecast (11/14 AM)
Grady Bruce Benson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt, a red jacket and boots.
SILVER ALERT UPDATE: Grady Bruce Benson, 69, of Cotton Co.
Sammy Green, 10, was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He used some...
WATCH: Boy, 10, escapes woman he says tried to lure him away

Latest News

Officials say these hunts are an important part of the management of the animals on the Refuge.
Refuge preparing for controlled deer, elk hunts
Chapter president says this pledge will allow them to reach out to more students
Buffalo Soldiers receive scholarship donation
First Alert Forecast 11/15 AM
First Alert Forecast (11/15 AM)
City of Lawton officials said the first phase of the resurfacing and reconstruction on Lee...
Phase one of Lee Blvd. reconstruction complete