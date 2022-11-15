Fort Sill delays Bentley Gate reopening

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill says the reopening of the Bentley Gate (Sheridan Road) has been delayed again according to a social media post.

In August, Fort Sill announced they would be closing the gate to install Automated Vehicle Barriers. Originally, the closure was set to last from August 15 through October 31.

Then, in mid-October we reached out to get an update on the gate and Fort Sill officials said they expected it to reopen around November 15.

On Tuesday, Fort Sill officials announced the opening of the gate was being pushed back again, this time until December 22.

There was no word on why the opening is being delayed but Post officials say they “understand the frustration” and appreciate everyone’s patience.

