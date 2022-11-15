Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Ike students learn real lessons during 'Game of Life'

During the event, students received a fake career, while also finding out how much they’d be...
During the event, students received a fake career, while also finding out how much they’d be making for doing that job.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Going over your finances may not be the most exciting thing but it doesn’t make it any less important.

That’s exactly what students at Eisenhower High School learned at Tuesday’s Game of Life.

During the event, students received a fake career, while also finding out how much they’d be making for doing that job.

Then, they had to find out how to live within their means using that money to pay the bills, and pay for unexpected costs, while also saving enough for fun activities. Organizers say they hope the game will better prepare the students for life outside of school.

“This will help them in learning how to fend for themselves, to budget their money, and to make decision that are going to be very difficult for them as they move on and they start making their own money, then to make a decision on whether they want to spend money on pizza, or a movie, and whether or not they can budget that into their monthly allowance,” Adrian Ramos said.

Students visited several stations where they learned how much each bill would set them back and hopefully they didn’t go broke along the way.

While students were dealing with fake jobs and money the school gave out real prizes throughout the event, including bluetooth speakers, air pods, and more.

