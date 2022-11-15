Interview: Lawton Community Theatre rep discusses production of ‘Suite Surrender’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This weekend is your last chance to see “Suite Surrender” at the Lawton Community Theatre!

7News spoke with Melissa Beck, the Lawton Community Theatre Incoming Board President, about their recent production and what her favorite part has been about performing.

“Suite Surrender” is a comedy created by Michael McKeever, set in 1942, that follows the story of the Palm Beach Royale Hotel under siege as two of Hollywood’s biggest divas vie for the same suite.

Lawton Community Theatre’s “Suite Surrender” production is directed by Kristoffer Pendergraft and features Melissa Beck and Christina Lowry in the production’s titular roles.

The remaining showtimes for “Suite Surrender” are November 17, 18, and 19 at 7:30 p.m. and November 20 at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $16 - $24 and can be purchased online, by calling (580) 355-1600, or at the theatre’s box office from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday weekly.

For more information, you can visit the Lawton Community Theatre site here.

