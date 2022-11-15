Lawton FFA preparing Thanksgiving baskets

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thanksgiving is next week, so on Tuesday the Lawton FFA chapter began preparing their annual Thanksgiving Baskets.

This is a yearly tradition the chapter participates in to help families in the community who may not be able to provide a Thanksgiving dinner without assistance.

Students will create the baskets from items donated from local organizations, community members, and the three public Lawton high schools.

Lawton FFA members pack Thanksgiving baskets for those in need this holiday season. (KSWO)

The Agriculture Education Advisor says instead of providing whole turkeys or hams, they instead give out gift cards that will allow families to choose which they prefer.

“I just think that everyone should be able to enjoy the holidays, whatever that looks like for them,” Agriculture Education Advisor at Lawton Public Schools Mckenzie Mcgill said. “If that means they have a huge meal with their family, then that’s great. I mean, that’s how I grew up and that was so much fun. So, I want everybody to be able to enjoy that, if they want to take that gift card and go buy t-bone steaks more power to them.”

In addition, the Young Professionals of Lawton organization helped provide for the community by donating 100 baskets to the Lawton FFA chapter.

They will deliver the baskets this Thursday, right before the Thanksgiving break.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.