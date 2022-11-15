Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

More than 54M expected to travel for Thanksgiving

FILE- More than 54 million people expected to travel this holiday season.
FILE- More than 54 million people expected to travel this holiday season.(CNN/WCBS via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re traveling this Thanksgiving, brace yourself for crowds.

About 54.6 million people are expected to travel this holiday season, according to AAA.

That’s up slightly from 2021 and nearly as high as pre-pandemic volumes.

Despite inflation and current economic woes, demand for travel doesn’t seem to be waning.

And with COVID travel restrictions now lifted, people are able to gather again.

AAA also pointed out that Americans are more comfortable taking public transportation again including airplanes and trains.

Their advice for those hitting the friendly skies this season is to reserve airport parking ahead of time, build in time for long TSA lines and avoid checking a bag if possible.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accumulating snow leading to slick/slippery driving conditions tomorrow afternoon across...
First Alert Forecast: FAWD Tomorrow | 11/13PM
Chickasha residents gathered on Saturday, November 12, to celebrate a historic moment for the...
Rural Oklahoma Pride brings drag to Chickasha
First Alert Weather 11/14 AM
First Alert Forecast (11/14 AM)
Grady Bruce Benson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt, a red jacket and boots.
SILVER ALERT UPDATE: Grady Bruce Benson, 69, of Cotton Co.
Sammy Green, 10, was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He used some...
WATCH: Boy, 10, escapes woman he says tried to lure him away

Latest News

FILE - Jay-Z, left, and Beyoncé pose for photographers upon arrival at the "Lion King" premiere...
Beyoncé ties Grammy record after leading nominations with 9
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021.
Life sentence sought for teen in Michigan school shooting
A Kenyan reporter is upstaged by a very friendly elephant.
Baby elephant caught tickling reporter with trunk during live standup
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling applies statewide. The ban had been...
Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion after 6 weeks
Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus...
Police: Knife used in deadly attack targeting Idaho students