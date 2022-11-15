Phase one of Lee Blvd. reconstruction complete

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials said the first phase of the resurfacing and reconstruction on Lee Blvd. is complete.

The first phase is Lee Blvd. from 67th St. to Goodyear Blvd. Now the second phase will be underway, and should cause a little less disruption.

The second phase is still on Lee but will be from Goodyear to Cache. The design contract for this phase was just approved at the last city council meeting.

The City of Lawton’s Director of Engineering Joseph Painter said people can expect to see that construction start within the next six months and take about a year to complete.

“Well we believe this particular construction is going to affect the industries out there more than the residents that live out there on Goodyear Blvd. because they can still go, they’ll be able to still go back to the North and down Cache,” Painter said.

Phase three may cause a little more stress on daily commuters because it will be from 67th to 38th St. Phase three is not projected to start for another year.

