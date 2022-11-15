Expert Connections
Refuge preparing for controlled deer, elk hunts

Officials say these hunts are an important part of the management of the animals on the Refuge.
Officials say these hunts are an important part of the management of the animals on the Refuge.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is preparing for their annual controlled deer and elk hunts.

The deer hunt began on Monday, November 14 and will run until Thursday.

Elk hunts will begin on November 21-25, November 28-December 1, December 5-8, December 12-16, and January 9-13, 2023.

Some areas of the Refuge which are normally open to the public may be closed temporarily during the controlled hunts which are done in cooperation with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

Officials say these hunts are an important part of the management of the animals on the Refuge.

Closed areas will change for each hunt. Further hunt closure information will be available on the Refuge website at: www.fws.gov/refuge/wichita_mountains, Facebook, or by contacting the Refuge Visitor Center at 580-429-2197.

