Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

2 stabbed in ‘unprovoked’ attack at Target; suspect fatally shot

Two people were hospitalized after they were stabbed inside a Target. A security guard fatally shot the suspect. (KCAL, KCBS via CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Two people, including a 9-year-old boy, were taken to a hospital after they were stabbed inside a Target in Los Angeles.

Authorities say the boy and a 25-year-old woman were shopping Tuesday night when a 40-year-old man approached them in what appears to be an unprovoked attack.

The suspect, believed to be a homeless man, allegedly approached the boy and told him repeatedly that he “was going to stab and kill him.”

Police say the suspect then grabbed a “butcher-style” knife from the kitchen section and attacked the boy. After bystanders stepped in to help the child, he then allegedly attacked the woman.

A security guard shot the suspect in the stomach, killing him.

The boy is listed in stable but critical condition with a deep laceration to his left shoulder.

The woman underwent surgery to treat a stab wound to her chest.

Authorities say a third person was injured after customers trampled them while exiting the store.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are reviewing the store’s security footage.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sammy Green, 10, was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He used some...
WATCH: Boy, 10, escapes woman he says tried to lure him away
The family of the missing Cotton County Man is asking for any tips on his location
The family of the missing Cotton County Man is asking for any tips on his location
City of Lawton officials said the first phase of the resurfacing and reconstruction on Lee...
Phase one of Lee Blvd. reconstruction complete
A Chickasha man is trying to find the owner of a military uniform left in his front yard.
Chickasha man trying to find owner of military uniform found in front yard
A Maine mother is sounding the alarm after her infant daughter swallowed a water bead. (WMTW,...
Baby swallows water bead, ends up in ICU

Latest News

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at federal court for a civil trial in the Manhattan borough of New...
Actor Kevin Spacey to face 7 additional sex charges in UK
NASA's new moon rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-B Wednesday, Nov....
NASA’s mightiest moon rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo
Police officers work outside a grain depot where, according to the Polish government, an...
Poland says missile blast likely unfortunate accident
Former President Donald Trump has launched another run for the presidency, promising supporters...
Trump makes false claims in announcement of 2024 presidential bid
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is planning a test vote on the bill, betting that at least...
Same-sex marriage faces Senate test with GOP votes uncertain