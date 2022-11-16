Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

7th grader uses allowance to buy new Nikes for classmate who was being bullied about his shoes

Romello “Mello” Early (right) noticed some classmates were bullying his friend, Melvin Anderson...
Romello “Mello” Early (right) noticed some classmates were bullying his friend, Melvin Anderson (left), for the shoes he wore. Mello was so upset that he asked his mom if he could use his allowance money or forgo a Christmas gift to buy Melvin a new pair of Nikes.(Bryant Brown / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (Gray News) – A seventh-grade boy in New York went viral for spending his allowance on new shoes for a classmate who was being bullied.

The kind gesture happened this week at Buffalo Creek Academy Charter School.

Bryant Brown Jr., the school’s dean of culture, posted a photo of the two students on Facebook to share their story.

Romello “Mello” Early noticed some classmates were bullying his friend, Melvin Anderson, for the shoes he wore. Mello was so upset that he asked his mom if he could use his allowance money or forgo a Christmas gift to buy Melvin a new pair of Nikes.

“My student Melo [sic] told me he was tired of other students picking on Melvin about his shoes. Melo used his allowance and bought Melvin some shoes,” Brown wrote alongside the photo. “This is what I live for. Be that helping hand.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

The family of the missing Cotton County Man is asking for any tips on his location
The family of the missing Cotton County Man is asking for any tips on his location
Sammy Green, 10, was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He used some...
WATCH: Boy, 10, escapes woman he says tried to lure him away
City of Lawton officials said the first phase of the resurfacing and reconstruction on Lee...
Phase one of Lee Blvd. reconstruction complete
A Chickasha man is trying to find the owner of a military uniform left in his front yard.
Chickasha man trying to find owner of military uniform found in front yard
Lawton Police Chief James Smith said crime is down overall, but larceny is increasing in the...
Lawton Police Chief: Crime down overall, larceny increasing

Latest News

The Comanche Nation Youth Dancers set up station in the Walters Auditorium on Wednesday,...
Comanche Nation dancers visit Walters schools
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is planning a test vote on the bill, betting that at least...
Same-sex marriage bill advances in Senate test vote
FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018.
Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce
Top U.S. general attempted to speak with a Russian counterpart on Tuesday but attempts were...
Russia didn’t take US phone call after Poland missile strike
Top U.S. general attempted to speak with a Russian counterpart on Tuesday but attempts were...
Pentagon: Couldn't reach Russian counterpart on missile in Poland