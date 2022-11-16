Center for Creative Living feeds seniors for Thanksgiving

Expert Connections
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Celebrating the holidays can mean a lot, especially when people come together to make sure everybody gets to celebrate.

That’s exactly what happened Wednesday at the Center for Creative Living’s annual Holiday Appreciation Lunch.

The Executive Director said providing this annual Thanksgiving meal is important because many elderly citizens may not get one otherwise, and it’s an opportunity for the center to ensure community members are fed.

“We served 99 home-bound senior citizens earlier,” Executive Director for Center for Creative Living Lorene Miller said. “They got a Thanksgiving meal too, and those are the ones who really can’t get out of their house easily. So, we have that we’ve already served and then today in-house we’re expecting to feed about 165.”

Miller said running a non-profit has become difficult due to price increases and donations being down but they’re still holding strong and serving three days a week.

Additionally, all senior citizens are welcome at the center and they don’t charge for anything.

