Chickasa PD investigating shooting following home invasion attempt

Chickasha Police say they responded to a disturbance call Tuesday afternoon, on the 3000 block of Westbrook Street.
Chickasha Police say they responded to a disturbance call Tuesday afternoon, on the 3000 block of Westbrook Street..
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead following an alleged home invasion in Chickasha.

Chickasha Police say they responded to a disturbance call Tuesday afternoon, on the 3000 block of Westbrook Street..

When officers arrived, they say they discovered a person forced their way into the home, and was then shot by the homeowner.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

CPD isn’t releasing the deceased identity pending a notification to the family.

An investigation is underway.

