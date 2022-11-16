Chickasa PD investigating shooting following home invasion attempt
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead following an alleged home invasion in Chickasha.
Chickasha Police say they responded to a disturbance call Tuesday afternoon, on the 3000 block of Westbrook Street..
When officers arrived, they say they discovered a person forced their way into the home, and was then shot by the homeowner.
They were pronounced dead at the scene.
CPD isn’t releasing the deceased identity pending a notification to the family.
An investigation is underway.
