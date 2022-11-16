City of Lawton changing billing cycles

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced changes to its billing cycle.

Starting in January, the City will run four sets of bills per month.

Currently, the City runs bills every day, but next year that will shift to just once a week.

Due to this change, people in Lawton will see a slight change in the time they get their bill.

This map shows the revised billing cycle which will take effect in January of 2023. (City of Lawton)

People living in area one will get a bill the first week of the month, with areas two through four getting billed in the following weeks.

City officials say the change comes in response to a 2020 Novak Report recommendation.

