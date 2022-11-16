Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

City of Lawton changing billing cycles

By Jarred Burk and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced changes to its billing cycle.

Starting in January, the City will run four sets of bills per month.

Currently, the City runs bills every day, but next year that will shift to just once a week.

Due to this change, people in Lawton will see a slight change in the time they get their bill.

This map shows the revised billing cycle which will take effect in January of 2023.
This map shows the revised billing cycle which will take effect in January of 2023.(City of Lawton)

People living in area one will get a bill the first week of the month, with areas two through four getting billed in the following weeks.

City officials say the change comes in response to a 2020 Novak Report recommendation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sammy Green, 10, was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He used some...
WATCH: Boy, 10, escapes woman he says tried to lure him away
The family of the missing Cotton County Man is asking for any tips on his location
The family of the missing Cotton County Man is asking for any tips on his location
City of Lawton officials said the first phase of the resurfacing and reconstruction on Lee...
Phase one of Lee Blvd. reconstruction complete
A Chickasha man is trying to find the owner of a military uniform left in his front yard.
Chickasha man trying to find owner of military uniform found in front yard
A Maine mother is sounding the alarm after her infant daughter swallowed a water bead. (WMTW,...
Baby swallows water bead, ends up in ICU

Latest News

First Alert Forecast 11/16 AM
First Alert Forecast (11/16 AM)
Lawton Police Chief James Smith said crime is down overall, but larceny is increasing in the...
Lawton Police Chief: Crime down overall, larceny increasing
Mayor Stan Booker presented proclamations to Chance Harmon, Kay Love and Jose Olivo.
City of Lawton recognizes three community members as “Extra Mile Heroes”
Mayor Stan Booker presented proclamations to Chance Harmon, Kay Love and Jose Olivo.
City of Lawton recognizes three community members as "Extra Mile Heroes"