Pet of The Week

City of Lawton recognizes three community members as “Extra Mile Heroes”

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton recognized three community members as “Extra Mile Heroes” at Tuesday afternoon’s council meeting.

Mayor Stan Booker presented proclamations to Chance Harmon, Kay Love and Jose Olivo.

He praised each one for their dedication to southwest Oklahoma.

Love has worked with the Lawton Area Transit System to bring attention to accommodations needed for the visually impaired.

She’s the President of the Oklahoma Council of the Blind and works with the Lawton Council of the Blind, too.

Love said she didn’t expect the recognition.

“I think that if each of us do a little bit we can make such a difference in the advancement of our community, of people with disabilities and recognizing -- those of us with disabilities -- recognizing our abilities instead of disabilities,” Love said.

Harmon serves as the Managing Director of the Lawton Community Theatre.

Meanwhile, Olivo is involved with organizations like Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry and the C. Carter Crane Shelter.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

