Pet of The Week

Comanche Cares skate jam focuses on preventing, treating opioid use

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation Community Opioid Intervention Pilot Project held its first annual skate jam.

Their mission is to raise awareness, create a support network and increase treatment and recovery for opioid use disorder within the local community.

“We wanted to have an event kind of cater towards them, talk to them about prevention, education, and treatment services and different things that are available for them within our community,” said Project Director of Community Opioid Intervention Pilot Projects Gabriel Pelayo.

Comanche Cares recently donated 25 skateboards in effort to provide more skaters the opportunity to participate.

They began the morning with registration followed by competitions at noon.

Pro Skater Douglas Miles Jr along with Apache skateboard team members were in attendance.

“A lot of communities when they have events and stuff they’re not really catering towards this audience that we are trying to cater towards right now,” Pelayo said.

He said they hope with events like this they can prevent more youth from ever needing recovery.

“Trying to prevent and help those to battle those kinds of things is kind of what drove me to want to seek this out,” Pelayo said.

Kayla Dunsworth is a skater that chose to participate in the competition and hopes this will help make a difference in someone’s life.

“Hopefully it will help everybody understand what kids are going through nowadays,” Dunsworth said.

