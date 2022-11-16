Comanche Nation dancers visit Walters schools

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Youth Dancers set up station in the Walters Auditorium on Wednesday, performing for Walters Public Schools.

For Native American Heritage month the dancers are visiting surrounding schools to educate people on the Comanche Nation culture.

The coordinator for the dancers, who has been teaching the Comanche Nation youth for over 30 years, said while the youth do dance, they are not performers.

“We’re educators, first of all,” Coordinator for Comanche Nation Youth Dancers Teresa Lopez said. “We educate our audience about who we are, what we do, and where we’re going for the future. When I bring our dancers out I want the audience to know we’re here - we’re walking antiquity.”

Lopez said they have dancers from many cultures and welcome anyone who wishes to join them and dance.

