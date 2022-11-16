The family of the missing Cotton County Man is asking for any tips on his location

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Maxine Benson said her husband was last seen Wednesday evening at Bill’s restaurant in Waurika. She said they both had dinner with friends then Grady went home and she left for a girl’s trip.

“I texted him that night and said goodnight, but no answer, and he doesn’t text back. I thought well he is awake he’ll call it was like 11:15 or so and he didn’t call,” Maxine said.

Maxine said she called and texted the next day but never got a response, that’s when she asked their son, Grady II to go to their home in Randlett to check on him.

“He wasn’t in the house, and all the vehicles are at home. And his wallet his phone, and keys were all in the pickup,” Maxine said,

“Everything seemed to be in place. The house was locked the garage doors were down. Everything seemed to be in place, it didn’t look nothing out of the ordinary except he wasn’t there,” Grady said.

Benson’s family said they have no idea where he could have gone.

“There is nobody that doesn’t like him, he’s loved by everybody. He’s never had an enemy, never. All he ever thought about his whole life is us and farming,” Maxine said.

A Cotton County Sheriff’s captain said there are no leads, they’re asking anyone with even the smallest tip to call the department.

“Lots of citizens have come out and searched on their own to aid with the search party,” Coffell said.

They’re asking the public to look for a man wearing the following:

“He had on a red jacket, a white shirt that had green strips around it, blue jeans, and his old work boots, they are red wing steel toe,” Maxine said.

Maxine said this is not normal for Benson not to be in contact.

“This is not him. He’s never never not been where we could not find him within 15 minutes really,” Maxine said.

The Cotton County Sheriff’s Department is asking people even with the smallest tips to call 580-875-3383.

