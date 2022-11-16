First Alert Forecast (11/16 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Another day where the sun will dominate the skies, helping push our afternoon highs across Texoma above the 50° mark, with most reaching the low/mid 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. A few clouds will present south of the Red River while we will remain cloudless in Southwest Oklahoma.

Clear conditions continue tonight with winds shifting out of the north-to-south at 5-10 mph. Another morning where temperatures will fall below freezing for most in the upper 20s and low 30s.

It will be difficult to find any clouds on Thursday. The sunny skies combined with the return of southerly winds at 5-15 mph will increase afternoon temperatures to the upper 50s, with some even approaching near-average temps in the low 60s.

Our next cold front will sweep through Thursday night into Friday morning. This will cause some to see the high temperature for Friday occur at midnight in the low 40s, as afternoon temperatures for most of Southwest Oklahoma will only rise to the upper 30s as the cold air funnels in. There will be enough moisture present that could support light snow showers, but there is still uncertainty among models on the timing. A couple models were originally showing any potential wintry precipitation appearing Friday morning, but recent trends over the past few hours are hinting at a later arrival, specifically Friday night into early Saturday morning. Skies will be overcast through nearly the entire day with winds out of the northeast at 10-20 mph.

The clouds will clear out entirely by Saturday afternoon, setting up for a sunny weekend. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 40s on Saturday, rising into the low/mid 50s on Sunday.

Near-average temperatures are expected by middle-to-late next week, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. An upper-level low-pressure trough will deepen from the west this time next week, which could signal when our next chance at rain will arrive to the Southern Plains.

