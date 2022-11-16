First Alert Forecast | 11/16PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This evening/ overnight will be quiet with temperatures falling into the mid 20s by daybreak tomorrow. North to south winds will remain light at 5 to 10mph.

Thursday will be a copy and paste of today. Quiet weather conditions are expected meaning all locations will see mostly sunny skies and light winds. The sunshine will warm temps up into the upper 50s to low 60s by the afternoon.

A cold front will move in early Friday morning, nearing the Red River by 3AM. Winds will shift towards the northeast at 10 to 20mph sustained with gusts into the low 30s. With air temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s and gusty north winds, wind chill values will feel more like the upper teens to low 20s for many. Look for considerable cloudiness Friday with highs in the the low 30s north- and low to mid 40s south.

There looks to be enough moisture present where counties across southwest Oklahoma could see flurries/light snow showers Friday morning. This coverage shifts mainly into north Texas by Friday night/early Saturday morning.

By mid-morning Saturday, precipitation will end and skies will gradually clear from north to south. Highs on Saturday will climb into the upper 40s to low 50s. Light north to south winds at 5 to 15mph.

Sunday is looking to be a quiet weather with partly cloudy skies and light south winds. High temperatures will reach the mid 50s. Morning temperatures both Saturday/Sunday will be in the low to mid 20s.

Thanksgiving is almost a week away and while it’s not on the 7-day forecast... how will the turkeys be dressing next week? Depending on the evolution of a low pressure system could mean some rain showers for our area!

Have a good Thursday! -LW

