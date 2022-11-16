Expert Connections
Hikers find rare, light-colored rattlesnake in Florida

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - An unusual rattlesnake has been found in Florida.

According to the Florida Wildlife Commission, four men were hiking in Taylor County last month when they spotted a baby eastern diamondback rattlesnake.

Eastern diamondbacks, even young ones, are mainly brown in color with large, dark diamonds with cream borders.

However, this rare snake is all cream-colored, and even its diamonds are light.

In a Facebook post, FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute described the baby rattlesnake as “amelanistic, meaning it lacks black pigment.”

Researchers said because the snake is so light, it’s less camouflaged and more susceptible to predators.

The eastern diamondback rattlesnake is one of the heaviest venomous snakes in the Americas and is the largest rattlesnake.

