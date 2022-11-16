Expert Connections
Investigation underway into Hollis shooting

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Oklahoma Highway Patrol both confirmed the...
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Oklahoma Highway Patrol both confirmed the shooting did indeed happen, however details are scarce.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLLIS, Okla. (KSWO) - Two Oklahoma law enforcement agencies have confirmed an investigation into a shooting which took place in Hollis on Monday.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Oklahoma Highway Patrol both confirmed the shooting did indeed happen, however, details are scarce.

We’ve reached out to the Hollis Police Department and the Harmon County Sheriff’s Office on multiple occasions, but we were referred to speak with Sheriff Tillman and have yet to receive a response from him.

Please check back for the latest updates as we learn more.

