Pet of The Week

Pikepass offering new app for users to manage account

PlusPass allows drivers to manage their account on their mobile device and pay tolls via credit...
By Jarred Burk
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - PikePass users now have a new way to maintain their account with a new app called PlusPass.

PlusPass allows drivers to manage their account on their mobile device and pay tolls via credit card, PayPal, or cash. Drivers utilizing PlusPass will see savings of roughly 25% compared to PlatePay customers, as the app eliminates the costs of printing and mailing invoices, according to a press release.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority also said PlusPass gives drivers who prefer to use cash the ability to take their phone to a participating retailer to load the app with up to $500. Participating retailers include CVS, Walgreens, and Family Dollar stores. PlusPass users can add money to their account as their travel needs require.

Motorists can sign up for PlusPass by downloading the app, registering their email address and adding a picture of their license plate. The PlusPass app is free to download, and is available in the Apple App store and Google Play store.

