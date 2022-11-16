Planned Parenthood opens in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Planned Parenthood has now opened its doors in Lawton bringing a variety of health care services to its residents.

Planned Parenthood opened its doors just two weeks ago.

They offer a wide range of services like birth control, emergency contraception, pregnancy testing and services, STI and HIV testing and treatment as well as general wellness care. However, they do not offer abortions.

“Majority of the care we do is not abortion services, right now we can’t offer that service in Oklahoma but people still need access to contraceptive services, to testing and treatment for STI’s,” said Wales.

Wales said they chose Lawton because they wanted to bring access to reproductive health care much closer to home for patients.

“We try to be within the communities we serve because we know there’s a lot of barriers to care. Most of our patients are already parents, they often have few resources so if we can be as close to home as possible it makes it easier for them to access health care,” she said.

In 2019, we reported Comanche County was number one in the state for gonorrhea and Chlamydia.

Wales said they hope to help people make informed decisions about their sexual and reproductive health.

A recent Comanche County Community Health Needs Assessment revealed sexual health, mental health, poverty, and infant mortality as key areas for improvement.

“Ultimate goal is for people to be healthier, and live safer lives and to feel like they’re receiving compassionate thoughtful care in a supportive environment. That’s what we do best, we are known as a trusted competent confidential provider of care so come to us ask questions get services that you need and feel supported as you leave,” said Wales.

For a full list of hours or to schedule an appointment you can follow the link below.

https://www.plannedparenthood.org/health-center/oklahoma/lawton/73505/67th-street-health-center-3980-90740

