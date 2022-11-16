Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

22 Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits hit by car, 5 critical

Capt. Sheila Kelliher, public information officer for the Los Angeles Country Fire Department,...
Capt. Sheila Kelliher, public information officer for the Los Angeles Country Fire Department, updates reporters on the status of sheriff's recruits that were hit by a car on Wednesday morning during a run.(Source: KABC/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say 22 Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits on a training run were hit by a vehicle, and five were critically injured.

County Fire Capt. Sheila Kelliher says a total of 23 people were injured, including the driver.

In addition to the critically injured, there were four with moderate injuries and 14 with minor injuries.

The crash occurred around dawn Wednesday in suburban Whittier.

A Sheriff’s Department statement says the recruits are part of an academy class.

TV news broadcasts show a large response of firefighters and ambulances in Whittier, as well as numerous individuals in uniform workout clothes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sammy Green, 10, was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He used some...
WATCH: Boy, 10, escapes woman he says tried to lure him away
The family of the missing Cotton County Man is asking for any tips on his location
The family of the missing Cotton County Man is asking for any tips on his location
City of Lawton officials said the first phase of the resurfacing and reconstruction on Lee...
Phase one of Lee Blvd. reconstruction complete
A Chickasha man is trying to find the owner of a military uniform left in his front yard.
Chickasha man trying to find owner of military uniform found in front yard
A Maine mother is sounding the alarm after her infant daughter swallowed a water bead. (WMTW,...
Baby swallows water bead, ends up in ICU

Latest News

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections,...
US Supreme Court clears way for Arizona prisoner’s execution
City of Lawton changing billing cycles
Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
Prosecutor: Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims