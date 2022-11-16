Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Thanksgiving Dinner Sale

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Thanksgiving is next week, and Fort Sill is working to help people be prepared.

7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison, about Fort Sill selling Thanksgiving dinners, an NFA property sale, and a brand-new workshop at the Patriot Club.

Firstly, Thursday, November 17, is the last day that you will be able to order a whole Thanksgiving meal to-go from the Patriot Club. It will include all the Thanksgiving works, including turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, pie, etc.

It feeds 10 - 12 people and costs $150. To order, you can call (580) 442-5300.

Pick-up for the Thanksgiving Dinner will be on Wednesday, November 23, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Fort Sill’s NAF Property Sale is also happening this week. It’s taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, and Friday, November 18, at the NAF Property Warehouse (Building 3328).

On Thursday, November 17, the sale is only open for all active-duty military, retirees, and their immediate families. It will be open to the public on Friday, November 18. There will be various items for sale, such as physical fitness equipment, audio & video equipment, children’s toys, commercial kitchen equipment, and more.

The Patriot Club has created a new DIY workshop, Felt Hat Decorating, that allows community members to decorate, and paint felt hats. You will be able to decorate a ladies’ felt hat in your choice of color, bands, and decorations, including feathers, flowers, and more. It will cost $55 and include a beverage of your choice, beer or wine.

Additionally, tickets for the Candlelight Stroll on Sunday, December 11, on the Old Post Quadrangle are now available! There is no cost for the tickets, but they must be picked up in advance at the Fort Sill National Historic Landmark Visitor Center.

For more information on Fort Sill’s upcoming events, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

