Apache Casino Hotel discusses upcoming events

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Apache Casino Hotel is working to make sure fun events are happening in Lawton.

7News spoke with Lee Bayless, the Interim Director of Marketing, about their upcoming concerts, special events, and $1M scratch-off promotion where one lucky community member could win big.

For more information, you can visit the Apache Casino Hotel site here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.