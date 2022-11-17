Cyril family recovering after losing home, dog in fire

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - A young Caddo County family is recovering after losing their home and a beloved pet in a fire earlier this week.

The week before Thanksgiving, a fire destroyed Trenton Lepree and Brooke Delk’s Cyril home. It’s a total loss.

The pair is coping with having their world turned upside down, all while caring for their new baby girl.

Around midnight on Tuesday, Brooke Delk smelled something burning while she bathed her newborn baby.

“I pushed my bedroom door open and it just like, a big cloud hit me,” Brooke said, “so I ran to the living room and I was like, ‘Trenton, Trenton, wake up.’ Trenton woke up, jumped out of bed, grabbed him. He was right by the heater.”

Her partner Trenton Lepree picked up the toddler and made sure everyone got out safe.

He tried to go back in and save the family dog, Thrasher, but it was already too late.

Brooke said he’d been barking, and she realizes now he was trying to alert them to the fire.

“Things are materialistic when things like this happen,” Brooke said. “I do want to say that I thank God for my dog for sure because we wouldn’t be here without him.”

The family felt a glimmer of hope when the Lawton group Ellipsis stepped in to help. The organization arranged for the family to stay in a furnished rental home free until February.

Ellipsis’ President and Founder Joslyn Wood said she never wants anyone to feel alone when tragedy strikes.

“If everybody does a little, then the impact will be great. It’s all about coming together and helping each other,” Wood said.

Brooke said the experience has renewed her faith in humanity.

“I’m really bad about not believing in God because I feel like he’s never done much for me in my life,” Brooke said, “but I see now when people like this come together in times like this that it makes more sense.”

“For any body that don’t ever expect anything to happen,” Lepree said, “just know any time in life, something like this can happen in a split second.”

The family says they believe the fire was caused by a propane heater.

Here is the family’s GoFundMe. Donations can also be dropped off at the Remax office on Cache Rd. in Lawton.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.