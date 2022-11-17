Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Details released after deadly weekend shooting in Hollis

According to District Attorney David Thomas, two men died and a third was critically injured in...
According to District Attorney David Thomas, two men died and a third was critically injured in the incident which is believed to have stemmed from a domestic situation.(wanf)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLIS, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials have released details in a deadly shooting which occurred in Hollis over the weekend.

According to District Attorney David Thomas, two men died and a third was critically injured in the incident which is believed to have stemmed from a domestic situation.

Thomas said in a phone call the situation began when 43-year-old Christopher Welch went to the home of 53-year-old James Brown where his girlfriend was, along with her ex-boyfriend 37-year-old Bradley Schmidt.

After arriving at the home, Welch shot Schmidt four times, killing him, and shot Brown once in the neck. The woman was unharmed. Welch then went back to his home and killed himself, according to Thomas.

Brown was transported to the OU Health Center and 7News has reached out to the facility for an update on his condition.

“This is a terrible tragedy when something like this happens and our sympathies go out to the families,” District Attorney Thomas said.

The District 3 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force is leading this investigation. The OSBI and Hollis police also assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of the missing Cotton County Man is asking for any tips on his location
The family of the missing Cotton County Man is asking for any tips on his location
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Oklahoma Highway Patrol both confirmed the...
Investigation underway into Hollis shooting
A fire destroyed a Cyril family's home the week before Thanksgiving.
Cyril family recovering after losing home, dog in fire
PlusPass allows drivers to manage their account on their mobile device and pay tolls via credit...
Pikepass offering new app for users to manage account
The clarification from the City came after 7News reported on crime numbers presented to city...
Why did crime numbers change after Lawton council meeting?

Latest News

First Alert Forecast 11/17 AM
First Alert Forecast (11/17 AM)
A fire destroyed a Cyril family's home the week before Thanksgiving.
Cyril family recovering after losing home, dog in fire
With Thanksgiving about a week away, the Lawton Food Bank is having a produce pop-in this Friday.
Lawton Food Bank’s produce pop-in helping families prepare ahead of Thanksgiving
The clarification from the City came after 7News reported on crime numbers presented to city...
Why did crime numbers change after Lawton council meeting?