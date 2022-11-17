Details released after deadly weekend shooting in Hollis

HOLLIS, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials have released details in a deadly shooting which occurred in Hollis over the weekend.

According to District Attorney David Thomas, two men died and a third was critically injured in the incident which is believed to have stemmed from a domestic situation.

Thomas said in a phone call the situation began when 43-year-old Christopher Welch went to the home of 53-year-old James Brown where his girlfriend was, along with her ex-boyfriend 37-year-old Bradley Schmidt.

After arriving at the home, Welch shot Schmidt four times, killing him, and shot Brown once in the neck. The woman was unharmed. Welch then went back to his home and killed himself, according to Thomas.

Brown was transported to the OU Health Center and 7News has reached out to the facility for an update on his condition.

“This is a terrible tragedy when something like this happens and our sympathies go out to the families,” District Attorney Thomas said.

The District 3 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force is leading this investigation. The OSBI and Hollis police also assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.