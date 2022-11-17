First Alert Forecast (11/17 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! A very similar forecast to yesterday, and given how pleasant Wednesday’s weather was during the afternoon, you can bet you are going to enjoy today’s forecast. Temperatures will rise into the mid/upper 50s for most of Texoma, with some places south of the Red River reaching the 60° mark, only a few degrees below average for this time of year. It will finally feel like fall again today, though this brief break from early winter will not last long. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 5-15 mph with mostly sunny skies.

Clearer skies this evening, though clouds eventually build in overnight to become nearly overcast early tomorrow morning. A cold front will sweep through late tonight into early Friday, shifting winds out of the northeast at 10-20 mph and wind gusts up to 30 mph. For some, the temperatures we reach around midnight will be the highest we see all day tomorrow in the upper 30s and low 40s. Feels-like temperatures will be in the low 20s by sunrise.

There will be just enough present moisture to allow for some precipitation, though due to how cold it will be, it will most likely fall as light snow flurries. Nothing compared to what we experienced on Monday as coverage and accumulation for wintry weather will be low. The timing of this snow looks to arrive in Southwest Oklahoma during Friday morning and afternoon, moving down south of the Red River into North Texas tomorrow evening and through the early morning hours on Saturday. Temperatures in the afternoon will top out in the 30s for Southwest Oklahoma and 40s for North Texas with winds out of the northeast at 10-20 mph.

A quiet weekend ahead as we recover from tomorrow’s cold front with temperatures bouncing back into the upper 40s on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and low/mid 50s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

The first half of next week will work to eventually raise temperatures back into the upper 50s and low 60s. Clouds will gradually fill back in by midweek as there is the possibility that a few rain showers, like your close friends and family, will show up for Thanksgiving festivities.

