First Alert Forecast | 11/17PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A cold front will move across the viewing area tonight bringing much colder temperatures, gusty north winds and a potential for flurries tomorrow. As the front moves south, wind gusts overnight will reach the low 30s for many locations. Sustained winds out of the northeast at 10 to 20mph. By morning air temperatures will fall into the low 30s for many. With gusty northeast winds, wind chills will be feeling more like the upper teens to low 20s.

Skies all day tomorrow will remain cloudy. Thanks to the lack of sunshine plus the reinforcement of cold air, high temperatures for many across SWOK will remain in the 30s. Overall, there will be a spread in temps with low 30s north and mid 40s south. By the early evening winds will decrease and are expected to remain light heading into the evening.

There will be just enough present moisture to allow for some precipitation but most of it will evaporate before reaching the ground due to how cold it will be. Therefore, any precipitation that does fall will be light. So don’t be surprised to see light snow showers/ or flurries tomorrow. Nothing compared to what we experienced on Monday as coverage and accumulation for wintry weather will be low! Coverage during the morning/day will be highest across SWOK. By Friday night into Saturday morning, that coverage shifts into north Texas.

Morning temperatures will drop into the 20s by daybreak Saturday. A gradual warming trend is expected to start heading into the weekend. Morning clouds will move out allowing for more sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will rebound into the upper 40s to low 50s. Light north winds at 5 to 15mph.

Highs by Sunday afternoon will reach the low to mid 50s. Skies to the north will be mostly sunny but mostly cloudy skies south. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph.

A disturbance will pass by southern Texas (hence the cloud cover) but no rain is expected for the majority of the area however southern counties across north Texas could see isolated showers Monday. Dry conditions are expected north of the Red River. Monday will top out in the mid 50s with light south winds.

Low to mid 60s are expected by Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds will gradually fill back in by midweek as there is the possibility that a few rain showers. The rain coverage will depend greatly on an evolution of a low pressure system.

Have a good Friday & stay warm! -LW

