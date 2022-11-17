Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

First woman elected as Alabama senator begins taking office

Katie Britt succeeds long-time Senator Richard Shelby
Gray DC Bureau interviews the first female Senator from Alabama, Katie Britt (R-AL)
Gray DC Bureau interviews the first female Senator from Alabama, Katie Britt (R-AL)(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator-elect Katie Britt (R-Ala.) went from working as Richard Shelby’s chief of staff to eventually replacing him as a U.S. senator.

Alabama now goes from having one of the oldest U.S. senators, Shelby is 87-years-old, to one of the youngest. Britt is 40-years-old.

Britt made her first trip to Congress decades ago as an intern for Shelby.

“Over 20 years ago,” Britt said, “and this very building. And then now to be here with my name on the door, it’s really surreal.”

Britt won her election with 66 percent of the vote. She is pitching herself as a family-friendly senator. Britt said she can deliver the change she says voters want.

“They want us to seal and secure our border,” Britt said. “They see what that’s doing in our communities from a safety perspective and what it’s doing with the fentanyl crisis. It’s not only hitting every community across Alabama, but schools and into families.”

Britt says she wants to carry on the Shelby’s legacy of making relationships and seizing opportunities, but she plans to make her own personal mark on the position.

“Make sure that I’m Senator Katie Britt,” Britt said. “I’m my own person. That I am walking forward and working hard for our parents across our state and nation.”

Britt’s term technically begins January 3, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of the missing Cotton County Man is asking for any tips on his location
The family of the missing Cotton County Man is asking for any tips on his location
According to District Attorney David Thomas, two men died and a third was critically injured in...
Details released after deadly weekend shooting in Hollis
A fire destroyed a Cyril family's home the week before Thanksgiving.
Cyril family recovering after losing home, dog in fire
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Oklahoma Highway Patrol both confirmed the...
Investigation underway into Hollis shooting
PlusPass allows drivers to manage their account on their mobile device and pay tolls via credit...
Pikepass offering new app for users to manage account

Latest News

The clarification from the City came after 7News reported on crime numbers presented to city...
Why did crime numbers change after Lawton council meeting?
Mike Woods remains Cotton County District 1 Commissioner
Mike Woods remains Cotton Co. District 1 Commissioner
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle...
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle following the midterms
Chase Scheuer breaks down election results from across Oklahoma
7News breaks down election results from across Oklahoma
Chase Scheuer breaks down election results from across Oklahoma
7News breaks down the results from election night