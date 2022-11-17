Lawton Food Bank’s produce pop-in helping families prepare ahead of Thanksgiving

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Food Bank is helping those in need prepare ahead of the holidays next week.

With Thanksgiving about a week away, the food bank is having a produce pop-in this Friday.

From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., you can stop by the building on Sheridan Rd. and pick up fruits and veggies.

Executive Director Mac Lechel said there will be a wide range of produce available, from bananas to salad in a bag.

“You get six bags and you can fill them up with whatever produce you prefer, and it’s set up kind of like a farmers market so you know we’ll do 10 people come through at a time,” Lechel said, “and then we’ll kind of phase it through so that way there’s plenty of space and you’ve got a little bit of elbow room and you can kind of choose what you’d like.”

She said the food bank is not giving away turkeys this year because they shared the birds with organizations that feed people on Thanksgiving day.

They’re also giving out winter coats to clients on Friday at the produce pop-in.

