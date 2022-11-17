Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Life Ready Center hosts Modern Day Superheroes STEAM Day

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Life Ready Center hosted a special recruitment event today, giving students some hands-on pre-engineering experience.

Officials with the Center visited various area schools as a part of the “Modern Day Superheroes STEAM Day.”

Students got to see the various programs offered by both the Life Ready Center and the Great Plains Technology Center.

They also got to participate in various activities, like robotics coding and drone flying, as well as rides on the airplane simulator.

“Kids used to grow up thinking they wanted to be a fireman, a doctor, a nurse. Now, the world is full of technology. We need to train our students young how to use technology for good, and how to get into a lifetime career because they can, at any time, get turned on to a piece of technology and have it stick with them, and then they can build a career path,” said Joan Cole, the pre-engineering instructor.

Organizers say hosting an event like this is a big undertaking, but seeing the kids engage with the technology makes it worth the effort.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of the missing Cotton County Man is asking for any tips on his location
The family of the missing Cotton County Man is asking for any tips on his location
Sammy Green, 10, was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He used some...
WATCH: Boy, 10, escapes woman he says tried to lure him away
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Oklahoma Highway Patrol both confirmed the...
Investigation underway into Hollis shooting
City of Lawton changing billing cycles
Lawton Police Chief James Smith said crime is down overall, but larceny is increasing in the...
Lawton Police Chief: Crime down overall, larceny increasing

Latest News

The clarification from the City came after 7News reported on crime numbers presented to city...
Why did crime numbers change after Lawton council meeting?
Being in the military can sometimes mean a lot of time away from family, and when the holidays...
Fort Sill soldiers having a home away from home
Thursday will be a copy and paste of today
First Alert Forecast | 11/16PM
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Thanksgiving Dinner Sale
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Thanksgiving Dinner Sale