Life Ready Center hosts Modern Day Superheroes STEAM Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Life Ready Center hosted a special recruitment event today, giving students some hands-on pre-engineering experience.

Officials with the Center visited various area schools as a part of the “Modern Day Superheroes STEAM Day.”

Students got to see the various programs offered by both the Life Ready Center and the Great Plains Technology Center.

They also got to participate in various activities, like robotics coding and drone flying, as well as rides on the airplane simulator.

“Kids used to grow up thinking they wanted to be a fireman, a doctor, a nurse. Now, the world is full of technology. We need to train our students young how to use technology for good, and how to get into a lifetime career because they can, at any time, get turned on to a piece of technology and have it stick with them, and then they can build a career path,” said Joan Cole, the pre-engineering instructor.

Organizers say hosting an event like this is a big undertaking, but seeing the kids engage with the technology makes it worth the effort.

