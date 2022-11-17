Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Sam’s Club selling premade Thanksgiving feast (feeds 10) for under $70

A premade Thanksgiving feast for 10 costs less than $70 at Sam's Club.
A premade Thanksgiving feast for 10 costs less than $70 at Sam's Club.(pxhere via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sam’s Club says it’s offering an affordable and simple way to feed a party of 10 for Thanksgiving.

According to the membership-only retail warehouse club, several premade items for your Thanksgiving meal are available for purchase.

Representatives with Sam’s Club said Thanksgiving favorites can be purchased for under $70 and feed your family or friends by simply heating them up.

Some of the items listed to complete your feast are below:

Sam’s Club representatives said the retail warehouse is bringing back its Taste of Sam’s event on Nov. 18 through Nov. 20 where guests can sample select Thanksgiving meal favorites and some new seasonal sweet treats.

More information on Sam’s Club is available online.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of the missing Cotton County Man is asking for any tips on his location
The family of the missing Cotton County Man is asking for any tips on his location
According to District Attorney David Thomas, two men died and a third was critically injured in...
Details released after deadly weekend shooting in Hollis
A fire destroyed a Cyril family's home the week before Thanksgiving.
Cyril family recovering after losing home, dog in fire
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Oklahoma Highway Patrol both confirmed the...
Investigation underway into Hollis shooting
PlusPass allows drivers to manage their account on their mobile device and pay tolls via credit...
Pikepass offering new app for users to manage account

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday in Wyoming for 14-year-old Gracelyn Pratt, who may be...
Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Wyoming girl
Starbucks workers are planning to strike Thursday.
Starbucks workers strike at more than 100 US stores
A shot from the scene of the crash shows a damaged car near Whittier, Calif., on Wednesday....
GRAPHIC: Driver arrested in crash into LA County sheriff’s recruits
The NYPD says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon...
Police: Man with axe, sword asked to enter NY Times newsroom
Family members say Virginia football player Mike Hollins continues his recovery after being...
Virginia football player Mike Hollins walking again after being shot on campus, family says