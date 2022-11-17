Two sent to hospital after Altus wreck

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Police Department says two people were sent to the hospital after a crash on Wednesday morning.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Main and Cypress.

Two people were transported to the hospital after being extricated from the vehicle by the Altus Fire Department.

One of the patients was later flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City.

Two vehicles, a 2011 Ford Crown Vic and a 2019 Dodge Ram were involved. Witnesses told police the Crown Vic disobeyed a traffic light before being hit by the truck, according to Chief Tim Murphy.

