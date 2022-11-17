Waurika man jailed on charges of rape

WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - A Waurika man is now in police custody and is facing charges of first degree rape.

Waurika’s Chief of Police said they arrested a suspect on Wednesday following a four day investigation.

The suspect is being identified by court documents as Andrew Javier Gutierrez, 34.

Court documents allege the victim was asleep before being woken up by Gutierrez touching them, despite the victim refusing his advances.

The victim was later allegedly raped, according to those same documents.

Investigators, according to paperwork, also obtained an audio recording of Gutierrez apologizing for the incident, saying “I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to do that.”

Court documents say when investigators initially questioned him he denied any wrong doing, but that changed after police brought up the audio recording.

Investigators say in the affidavit that Gutierrez admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim and stated he was, “sorry for what he had done.”

Gutierrez is behind bars at the Jefferson County Jail. His bond is set at $50,000.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.