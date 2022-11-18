Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Comanche Cares receives donation from Comanche Nation CE0

The CEO gave the academy a $5,000 scholarship donation to the school to further advance its...
The CEO gave the academy a $5,000 scholarship donation to the school to further advance its curriculum and resources.(Comanche Nation)
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Entertainment CEO attended an assembly at Comanche Nation Academy to present them with a check for Comanche Cares.

The CEO gave the academy a $5,000 scholarship donation to the school to further advance its curriculum and resources.

Comanche Cares is a community giving initiative by Comanche Nation Entertainment that works to advance education for tribal youth in Southern Oklahoma.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to District Attorney David Thomas, two men died and a third was critically injured in...
Details released after deadly weekend shooting in Hollis
Andrew Javier Gutierrez is accused of rape in the first degree,
Waurika man jailed on charges of rape
Ashley Waffle is pictured in an undated mugshot from Greer County.
School employee arrested for sex with student
According to fire officials on scene, a 67-year-old woman was taken to the hospital immediately...
Woman severely burned in late night house fire
The Lawton Police Department is asking the public for tips to help solve their latest homicide.
Lawton Police Department is asking for tips to help solve homicide.

Latest News

The project helps families in need get food items to prepare a Thanksgiving meal, and relies on...
Feed the Need project continues mission
Twelve professional drone racers will be going head to head in the Central Plaza this weekend,...
FISTA to host Lawton FPV Invitational
A group of Fort Sill instructors were recognized as the best in their field in this year's...
Fort Sill instructors recognized for excellence in instruction
A group of Fort Sill instructors were recognized as the best in their field in this year's...
Fort Sill instructors recognized for excellence in instruction