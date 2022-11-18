Comanche Cares receives donation from Comanche Nation CE0
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Entertainment CEO attended an assembly at Comanche Nation Academy to present them with a check for Comanche Cares.
The CEO gave the academy a $5,000 scholarship donation to the school to further advance its curriculum and resources.
Comanche Cares is a community giving initiative by Comanche Nation Entertainment that works to advance education for tribal youth in Southern Oklahoma.
