Comanche Cares receives donation from Comanche Nation CE0

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Entertainment CEO attended an assembly at Comanche Nation Academy to present them with a check for Comanche Cares.

The CEO gave the academy a $5,000 scholarship donation to the school to further advance its curriculum and resources.

Comanche Cares is a community giving initiative by Comanche Nation Entertainment that works to advance education for tribal youth in Southern Oklahoma.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.