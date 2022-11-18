Eisenhower High School holds Native American Heritage Month assembly

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On the morning of Friday, November 18, at a pep rally at Eisenhower High School, the Native American Club had the opportunity to share part of their culture with the students and show them a little bit of what they do and what it looks like.

The Lawton Public Schools Native American Liaison, Raylishayork Stanley, says for Native American Heritage month, LPS worked hard to create multiple events throughout the month at each of the schools to highlight Native American Culture.

“Being able to talk to their peers about where they come from and what their culture is about, I think, is very important. It gives them a sense of self, and it gives them a sense of confidence in the classroom,” Stanley said.

“The High Schools did an amazing job doing that this year, especially Eisenhower. They always have dancers come out, drums come out, they talk about the regalia, talk about the drum, and they talk about how important that is,” Stanley continued.

And that’s not all. She says they’re also taking High School students to Oklahoma City to the Cultural Thunder Game on Wednesday after they return from Thanksgiving Break to continue celebrating Native American Heritage month.

