Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Faulty power strip blamed in deadly fire that killed 4 children, investigators say

Officials say a faulty power strip started a fatal house fire that killed four children in Iowa. (Source: KTTC, STILL PHOTOS, CNN)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) - A community is mourning the death of four children who died in a house fire Wednesday morning.

The Mason City Fire Department said the house was already up in flames when crews arrived and they called in all available staff to the scene.

“I believe we had an additional 17 personal come in,” said Mason City Fire Department Chief Eric Bullinger.

Firefighters said they worked for an hour and a half to put the fire out, but it was too late to save the children trapped inside.

“The call came into the dispatch center that we had victims trapped inside. They did encounter some pretty heavy fire conditions,” Bullinger said.

According to Bullinger, fire investigators were able to find where the fire started.

“Investigators were able to determine that the origin came from a power strip, but the cause of why it malfunctioned or if it was overloaded still needs to be investigated,” Bullinger said.

The four children were students within the Mason City community.

“Mason City Community Schools has an overwhelming sense of sadness. The four students that lost their lives were beloved and valued by their school community,” said Mason City Community Schools Supt. Pat Hamilton.

School officials said the news has shocked the entire school system, and they have brought in counselors for crisis support.

“Our focus is on our school community to cope with the shock and loss associated with this tragedy,” Hamilton said.

School officials are encouraging parents to reach out to their kids if they need help and to look to the school for support.

Copyright 2022 KTTC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to District Attorney David Thomas, two men died and a third was critically injured in...
Details released after deadly weekend shooting in Hollis
Andrew Javier Gutierrez is accused of rape in the first degree,
Waurika man jailed on charges of rape
Ashley Waffle is pictured in an undated mugshot from Greer County.
School employee arrested for sex with student
According to fire officials on scene, a 67-year-old woman was taken to the hospital immediately...
Woman severely burned in late night house fire
The Lawton Police Department is asking the public for tips to help solve their latest homicide.
Lawton Police Department is asking for tips to help solve homicide.

Latest News

Furry Friend Friday: Labrador Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Labrador Mix
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Feds: Oath Keepers sought ‘violent overthrow’ of government
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7,...
Jury says it’s deadlocked in Danny Masterson rape trial
At Eisenhower High School, the Native American Club had the opportunity to share part of their...
Eisenhower High School holds Native American Heritage Month assembly