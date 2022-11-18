Feed the Need project continues mission

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Every year the Great Plains Technology Center students and staff gather to participate in the annual Feed the Need project, and that’s just what they did Friday morning.

The project helps families in need get food items to prepare a Thanksgiving meal, and relies on organizations across the community to collect 1,500 items of a single item.

The organizations then bring all the items to Great Plains’ HVAC shop area to put together boxes to be distributed to the community.

