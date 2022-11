LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews were on the scene of a fire set inside a Lawton business.

It happened around 4:30 Thursday at a store on NW Cache Road.

There officials say a fire was intentionally set inside the building.

Employees were able to quickly put the fire out, and no one was hurt.

Fire marshals were called out to investigate, and determine what may have been used to start the fire.

