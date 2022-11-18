First Alert 7 Forecast | 11/18PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A chilly Friday night for anyone with plans! Thankfully winds will diminish into the evening! Expect skies to remain cloudy. Light snow flurries will pop-up sporadically all the way until sunrise tomorrow. Morning temperatures will drop into the 20s by daybreak Saturday.

A gradual warming trend is expected to start heading into the weekend. Morning clouds will move out allowing for more sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will rebound into the upper 40s to low 50s. Light north winds at 5 to 15mph.

Highs by Sunday afternoon will reach the low to mid 50s. Skies to the north will be mostly sunny but mostly cloudy skies south. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph.

A disturbance will pass by southern Texas (hence the cloud cover) but no rain is expected for the majority of the area however southern counties across north Texas could see isolated showers Monday. Dry conditions are expected north of the Red River. Monday will top out in the mid 50s with light south winds.

Low to mid 60s are expected by Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds will gradually fill back in by midweek as there is the possibility that a few rain showers. The rain coverage will depend greatly on an evolution of a low pressure system.

Have a great weekend!

