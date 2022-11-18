Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

First Alert 7 Forecast | 11/18PM

A chilly Friday night on tap for anyone with plans
By Lexie Walker
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A chilly Friday night for anyone with plans! Thankfully winds will diminish into the evening! Expect skies to remain cloudy. Light snow flurries will pop-up sporadically all the way until sunrise tomorrow. Morning temperatures will drop into the 20s by daybreak Saturday.

A gradual warming trend is expected to start heading into the weekend. Morning clouds will move out allowing for more sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will rebound into the upper 40s to low 50s. Light north winds at 5 to 15mph.

Highs by Sunday afternoon will reach the low to mid 50s. Skies to the north will be mostly sunny but mostly cloudy skies south. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph.

A disturbance will pass by southern Texas (hence the cloud cover) but no rain is expected for the majority of the area however southern counties across north Texas could see isolated showers Monday. Dry conditions are expected north of the Red River. Monday will top out in the mid 50s with light south winds.

Low to mid 60s are expected by Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds will gradually fill back in by midweek as there is the possibility that a few rain showers. The rain coverage will depend greatly on an evolution of a low pressure system.

Have a great weekend! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to District Attorney David Thomas, two men died and a third was critically injured in...
Details released after deadly weekend shooting in Hollis
Andrew Javier Gutierrez is accused of rape in the first degree,
Waurika man jailed on charges of rape
Ashley Waffle is pictured in an undated mugshot from Greer County.
School employee arrested for sex with student
According to fire officials on scene, a 67-year-old woman was taken to the hospital immediately...
Woman severely burned in late night house fire
The Lawton Police Department is asking the public for tips to help solve their latest homicide.
Lawton Police Department is asking for tips to help solve homicide.

Latest News

A chilly Friday night on tap for anyone with plans
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast 11/18 AM
First Alert Forecast (11/18 AM)
A cold front will move across the viewing area tonight bringing much colder temperatures, gusty...
First Alert Forecast | 11/17PM
A cold front will move across the viewing area tonight bringing much colder temperatures, gusty...
First Alert 7 Forecast