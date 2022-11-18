First Alert Forecast (11/18 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Well the nice weather we had the last few days has given way for the return of winter-like weather as mostly cloudy skies and strong winds will dominate the outdoor conditions all the way through this afternoon, evening, and early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will remain in the mid/upper 30s for Southwest Oklahoma and upper 30s/low 40s in North Texas through much of today. Winds will be breezing out of the northeast at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25-30 mph, lowering wind chills across Texoma into the low 30s and upper 20s.

Light snow flurries will pop-up sporadically all the way until sunrise tomorrow, but thankfully accumulation will be non-existent, so we will get the benefit of seeing light snow without the road conditions consequences that come with it. Tonight will still be cold, but at least winds are expected to decrease once the sun goes down out of the north and west at 5-10 mph. Temperatures waking up tomorrow morning will drop to the mid 20s.

Other than the still cold mornings and below-average afternoon temperatures, this weekend is shaping up to be a fantastic one. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s and winds out of the north at 5-15 mph. Sunday will be even better with mostly sunny skies, highs in the low 50s, and winds out of the south at 5-15 mph. For those headed out to Holiday in the Park tomorrow evening, expect clear skies and light northerly winds, though it will still feel cold as temperatures at 6 PM will be in the low 40s, falling to the low 30s by 9 PM.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny as temperatures continue to climb into the mid/upper 50s, even getting back into the low 60s for most as we approach midweek. Far southern counties in North Texas could see a light rain shower or two, though most, if not all of Texoma will be dry early next week.

A low-pressure trough is expected to track across the Central Plains and Midwest by the middle of the week, increasing cloud coverage heading into the Thanksgiving holiday. There is the possibility for a few light rain showers next Thursday, though current models keep any precipitation east of I-35, so your planned outdoor festivities look to remain safe from inclement weather. Speaking of Thanksgiving since it is a week out now, we are forecasted to be in the upper 50s and low 60s with partly cloudy skies.

