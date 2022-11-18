Expert Connections
FISTA to host Lawton FPV Invitational

Twelve professional drone racers will be going head to head in the Central Plaza this weekend, as FISTA hosts the Lawton FPV Invitational.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Twelve professional drone racers will be going head to head in the Central Plaza this weekend.

On Saturday, FISTA will be hosting the Lawton FPV Invitational in the old Dillards space.

FISTA Is receiving a grant to develop a STEM lab in Central Plaza, and Director James Taylor said this will be just one of the many events they hope to hold in the area.

“The leadership, the community, they saw what was happening with the mall, and in doing finding a way to repurpose the mall. To keep retail here, but to bring in activities,” said Taylor.

Organizers are excited to hold the event, not just as a way of giving the community something fun to do but to inspire its younger members for their futures.

“We will see a series of professional drone racers compete against each other. So doing it helps to educate the public, educate kids for how they can take their knowledge base and create who knows what,” said James.

The race starts at 9:30 a.m. and will end around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. It is free and open to the public.

